Bruce Arians on Jets' Todd Bowles: 'You're only as good as your players'



PHOENIX — The rest of the NFL saw what the Jets did this offseason, as they tore down their roster and cut expensive veterans in favor of cheaper, younger players.

Nobody expects much from the Jets in 2017, when Todd Bowles will be coaching for his job, coming off a 5-11 season.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians knows Bowles well, and even Arians — especially Arians — recognizes Bowles’ reality, as he tries to turn things around with a roster thin on proven talent.

“You’re only as good as your players,” Arians said Wednesday at the NFL owners meeting. “Right now, he’s got to find a quarterback. But as far as toughness, able to teach, and being extremely bright, you’re not going to find anybody better.”

Telling answer.

Bowles doesn’t have to make the playoffs to stick around for 2018. Jets owner Woody Johnson has already said that. But another five-win season isn’t going to get the job done.

Bowles is holding an open quarterback competition between veteran journeyman Josh McCown and young draft picks Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. That quarterback trio surely doesn’t scare many, if any, opposing coaches.

Arians goes way back with Bowles, who was the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator from 2013-14, before the Jets hired him. Arians was Temple’s head coach from 1983-88. Bowles played at Temple from 1981-85. So they first crossed paths in 1983.

