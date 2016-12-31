Bruce Springsteen: A Trump presidency makes me afraid



TRENTON — Bruce Springsteen was openly critical of Donald Trump in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election, dismissing him as a “moron” and a “flagrant, toxic narcissist.”

Now, the politically minded New Jersey rocker says he’s feeling afraid as Trump, a Republican, prepares to be sworn in as America’s 45th president later this month.

“I’ve felt disgust before, but never the kind of fear that you feel now,” Springsteen, a famed liberal, said this week during an appearance on on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “It’s as simple as the fear of is someone simply competent enough to do this particular job? Forget about where they are ideologically. Do they simply have the pure competence to be put in the position of such responsibility?”

But don’t expect Springsteen to unleash a protest album as Trump, a former Atlantic City casino mogul, assumes the White House.

“I haven’t written about it,” the Freehold native said of Trump’s victory. “It takes a while to digest all those things. I don’t know if I will, ’cause, I don’t go, ‘Okay, I need a Trump album. That’s what’s got to come next.'”

WATCH: Springsteen’s entire Clinton rally performance in Philadelphia

Despite his trepidation, Springsteen said he has faith that “America is still America.”

“I still believe in its ideals, and I’m going to do my best to play my very, very small part in maintaining those things,” he said.

Springsteen has long backed Democratic candidates, playing concerts supporting the presidential campaigns of John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton over the last 12 years. He and fellow Jersey icon Jon Bon Jovi played at a rally for Clinton, Trump’s opponent, in Philadelphia a day before Election Day.

Brent Johnson may be reached at bjohnson@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @johnsb01. Find NJ.com Politics on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Tue, 03 Jan 2017 14:14:00 +0000