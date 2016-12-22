Bruce Springsteen releases recording of Clarence Clemons' last tour performance



Clarence Clemons and Bruce Springsteen of the E Street Band perform at the halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Win McNamee | Getty Images)

Clarence Clemons’ last show with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, on Nov. 22, 2009, is now available on CD and digital download.

Clemons, known as the “Big Man,” died at the age of 69 on June 18, 2011, from complications suffered from a stroke. One of the original members of the E Street Band, Clemons manned the saxophone alongside Springsteen for nearly 40 years.

He played his last show on the “Working on a Dream” Tour at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, N.Y. on Nov. 22, 2009.

The entirety of the 35-song set list, which includes a complete performance of the album “Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ” is now available for purchase on Springsteen’s website.

The digital files are available for download, but CD purchases won’t ship to buyers until Jan. 23, 2017.

A resolution was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Chris Christie in 2013 declaring Jan. 11, the Big Man’s birthday, “Clarence Clemons Day.” Clemons’ legacy continues to live on in the E Street Band through is nephew Jake Clemons, who took the helm as the band’s saxophonist in 2012.

