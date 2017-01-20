Bruce Springsteen selling longtime Rumson home



Bruce Springsteen has found a buyer for the Rumson mansion that he bought in 1983 but has not lived in for years, according to redbankgreen.com, which unearthed a notice of contract in the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

Springsteen, who lives with his wife Patti Scialfa at their Colts Neck horse farm, had recently sold an adjacent home and property to NBA player Randy Foye, but apparently had also been quietly shopping the 5,600-square-foot mansion near the corner of Bellevue Avenue and Ridge Road for months, according to the website.

The contract does not list the sale price but did identify the buyers, a couple who had bought another home close by on Ridge Road in 2012. Property taxes on the Springsteen estate on seven acres are $44,460 a year, according to state Division of Taxation records.

In 2016, Springsteen sold his other Rumson home on four acres to Newark native Foye, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, for $1.7 million. Springsteen also owns a home in the horse-loving community of Wellington, Fla., — his daughter Jessica is a noted equestrian — and there were reports in 2015 that he was looking to sell his Los Angeles compound for upwards of $60 million.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com.

