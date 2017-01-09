Brutally cold Monday ahead with big thaw coming this week



It’ll be at least one more day before the snow that fell across New Jersey on Saturday begins to melt.

Monday will be dry, but frigid with temperatures that are mainly in the single digits as of 6:45 a.m. climbing into the upper teens and 20s by this afternoon.

Highs will reach 24 in Morristown, 26 in Vineland and 29 in Seaside Heights, the National Weather Service says.

Wind chill values will make it feel much colder though – they’ll hover around zero or slightly below.

Clouds increase into the evening as temperatures fall into the teens in most places and slightly colder in northwestern New Jersey.

The state begins to thaw out a bit in the majority of the state on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies. The exception is northwestern New Jersey where there’s a slight chance of light snow or freezing rain.

On Tuesday night forecasters are calling for rain with temperatures only dropping a handful of degrees from daytime highs.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feel more like mid-March than January as the mercury is expected to climb into the 50s during the day and fall only into the 40s at night. Rain is possible on Wednesday and Friday.

Friday will be the warmest of the three days with readings in the upper 50s possible in parts of South Jersey.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JeffSGoldman. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

