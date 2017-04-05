Calls mount for Bill O'Reilly's firing; more companies pull ads from 'Factor'



Host Bill O’Reilly of “The O’Reilly Factor” program, on the Fox News Channel, poses for photos, in New York, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015.

The number of companies pulling advertisements from “The O’Reilly Factor” continues to grow as popular Fox News host Bill O’Reilly remains embroiled in a scandal related to multiple sexual harassment suits against him.

According to multiple reports, 22 companies have now cancelled plans to run commercials on O’Reilly’s show. Mercedes Benz, GlaxoSmithKline, Caldwell Banker and Allstate are among the latest companies to pull ads from the show.

The retreat of advertisers from “The O’Reilly Factor” is compounded by new demands from the National Organization of Women for Fox News to fire O’Reilly.

Sleeping Giants is also calling for a boycott of companies tied to the show. The anonymous group previously led a similar campaign against Breitbart News advertisers, leading to more than 1,000 companies to pull ads from the website.

The question of whether O’Reilly — whose latest book “Old School” will survive the controversy or be forced to step down — is now being widely debated by media analysts and on social media.

Fox settled sexual harassment claim against Bill O’Reilly, report says

The backlash comes after a report earlier this week in The New York Times that O’Reilly and Fox News have paid five women $13 million to settle four sexual harassment cases and one case of verbal abuse in the past 15 years.

It is not clear how the exodus of advertisers from O’Reilly’s show will affect the income of Fox News as a whole. Paul Rittenberg, the executive vice president for advertising at Fox News, said in a statement that the pulled commercials will still run on the network’s other shows.

Thus far, O’Reilly has not addressed the controversy on his show. Bill O’Reilly’s salary is a reported $18 million annual from Fox News.

The scandal, however, shows little sign of impacting his popularity. The newsman and author released a new book, “Old School,” on March 28, published by Henry Holt and Co. As of Wednesday morning, it ranked #5 on Amazon.com’s list of the top selling books on its site.

