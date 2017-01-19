Can Devils avoid letdown after impressive Wild win?



NEWARK — The Devils played themselves into the position they wanted. Now they can’t spoil it.

After finishing a four-game road trip with three wins and seven points, the Devils have a confidence that has been missing for nearly two months.

“It’s been the first time in a long time that we’ve been able to create a good feeling in the room with how we’re playing and having a little bit of success,” forward Michael Cammalleri said. “It’s going to be vital for us to build on that.”

Now the Devils will attempt to build off their three-game winning streak and parlay it into more consistent play — something they’ve failed to do at other points this season.

The Devils ended three-game road trip on Dec. 3 with a 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators. They rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third period, and it appeared to be a win that could spark a run.

But after one win to back it up, the Devils dropped seven straight games to highlight a disastrous December that dropped them to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings at one point.

“We put ourselves in a decent spot with some really good play on that trip, and it kind of all goes to nothing if we don’t keep it going,” forward Taylor Hall said. “Keep playing well until we get some time off. We have some games in hand on some teams and we have to make sure we use them.”

Have Devils turned the page?

The Devils have four games left until a three-day break for the All-Star Game, and then they play four more games before the team’s bye week in February.

While winning each and every game before than isn’t a reasonable goal, the Devils will focus on maintaining the level of play behind their successful road trip.

“We also have a better understanding and commitment level to playing a certain way that we need to play to have success,” coach John Hynes said. “That starts with out work habits and our compete level, and that allows your structure to really take hold. I think that’s been the biggest difference between when we were struggling and when we weren’t.”

