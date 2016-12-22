Can Jets' Matt Forte play at Patriots after not practicing? | Injury report



Here is a look at the Jets‘ Thursday injury report as they prepare for Saturday’s game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Jets will issue their final injury report Friday, with game statuses of ailing players.

* Did not practice: RB Matt Forte (knee/shoulder), OLB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), NT Steve McLendon (hamstring)

* Limited participation: RB Khiry Robinson (lower leg), WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder/lower back), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle)

* Full participation: QB Bryce Petty (bruised chest)

WHAT IT MEANS

* Jets coach Todd Bowles said he hasn’t ruled out anybody yet.

That includes Forte, who hasn’t practiced all week. His shoulder injury is the new one for him. He sustained it in Saturday’s loss to Miami. He went into the game with a knee injury, but played in a limited role (four carries and one catch).

“Matt’s a tough guy,” Bowles said. “If he can play, he will. That’ll probably go right up until the game.”

Bowles said that because Forte is a veteran, he could play despite not practicing all week. Bowles said he would trust Forte to be honest about how he’s feeling.

* As Bowles said Wednesday, when Petty fully participated in practice, the second-year quarterback will start at the Patriots, after sustaining a nasty hit against Miami. Nothing has changed about Petty’s status for Jets-Patriots.

