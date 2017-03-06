Can Rutgers carry momentum into Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State?



The last time Rutgers and Ohio State met, the game was tied with 79 seconds to play before the Buckeyes pulled away in the final minute.

“I think we are learning how to win,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said following the 70-64 setback on Feb. 8. “We weren’t in games last year but now we’re in every game. But now we just have to finish off the deal and make the tough plays.”

His team took a step in that learning process Saturday, when it rallied for a 62-59 triumph thanks to a game-winning Deshawn Freeman 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds remaining.

“Hopefully that gives us some momentum going down there (for the Big Ten tournament),” Pikiell said Monday as he assessed his team’s rematch against Ohio State.

Politi: Pikiell has RU on rise

After doubling its win total from a year ago and notching its most Big Ten regular-season wins since entering the league three years ago, 14th-seeded Rutgers (14-17, 3-15 Big Ten) drew 11th-seeded Ohio State (17-14, 7-11) in the opening round of the conference tournament.

The teams will square off around 7 p.m. in the nightcap of the Big Ten Tournament opening-round doubleheader Wednesday at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C., with Nebraska and Penn State set to tipoff at 4:30 p.m.

The winner of the Rutgers-Ohio State game will meet No. 6-seeded Northwestern on Thursday in Washington D.C. at approximately 9 p.m.

“I think any time you’ve played a team and we were in the game on the road, you learn from it,” Pikiell said. “You learn from some of the things you did well, you learn from the things you didn’t do well. But they’re different and we’re a little bit different, too, from that last time that we played. Hopefully we’ll play with some great energy, and coming off a win which we desperately needed, hopefully we can go down there with a positive vibe.”

Rutgers lost as the No. 14 seed in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in each of the last two seasons, falling 80-68 to Minnesota two years ago at the United Center in Chicago and dropping an 89-72 decision to Nebraska last year at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

But the Scarlet Knights, in their first season under Pikiell, are hoping for a different result against an Ohio State team that has beaten them four straight times since Rutgers’ Big Ten arrival.

“Obviously we had a hard-fought battle here (in Columbus) with Rutgers (and) we were fortunate to get that one,” said Ohio State coach Thad Matta, whose team closed February with key wins over Wisconsin and Penn State before dropping a 96-92 decision to Indiana in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

“Our focus is strictly focused on Rutgers and making sure we get things corrected that we need to get corrected from Game 1. They’re a team that has had moments of playing some great basketball. We have to get ourselves ready to compete at the highest level, that’s for sure.”

Pikiell, whose team overcame a 12-point second-half deficit only to get outscored 8-2 over the final 79 seconds when it lost at Ohio State last month, is hoping for a different outcome after making the four-hour trek to the nation’s capital.

“We’ve just gotten better with our whole roster,” Pikiell said. “I know our record doesn’t indicate that but we’ve improved. One of these days we’re going to put it all together in a game, and hopefully our best basketball is yet to be played here.”

Meet C.J. Gettys, RU’s 7-footer who is attracting scouts

Big Ten Tournament schedule:

(All games EST at Verizon Center, Washington D.C.)

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 12 Nebraska, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Ohio State, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Michigan, 12 p.m. (BTN)

Game 4: Penn-State-Nebraska winner vs. No. 5 Michigan State, 25 minutes after Game 3 (BTN)

Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 Iowa, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 6: Rutgers-Ohio State winner vs. No. 6 Northwestern, 25 minutes after Game 5 (ESPN2)

Friday, March 10

Game 7: Illinois-Michigan winner vs. No. 1 Purdue, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 4 Minnesota, 25 minutes after Game 7 (ESPN)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 2 Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 3 Maryland, 25 minutes after Game 9

Saturday, March 11

Big Ten semifinals (1 and 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports)

Sunday, March 12

Big Ten Championship final (3 p.m., CBS Sports)

Keith Sargeant may be reached at ksargeant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @KSargeantNJ. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 06 Mar 2017 18:38:01 +0000