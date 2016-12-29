Can't make the Mummers Parade? Watch the festivities on TV and online



A colorful, sparkling tradition that began in the late 17th century will once again kick off the new year in Philadelphia on Jan. 1.

With the 2017 Mummers Parade just days away, strutters and enthusiasts alike are gearing up for the long-running holiday tradition.

The parade begins at City Hall and travels to JFK Boulevard at 15th Street, where each group will perform for the judges. The party continues down Broad Street with performances throughout before concluding at Washington Avenue.

If you can’t get to the city to see the spectacle in person, PHL17 is broadcasting the parade in its entirety on television and online.

How to watch on television

The 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade will be broadcast on PHL17 beginning at 9 a.m. on Jan 1. The Fancy Division steps off first, followed by the Wench Division, Comic Division, and finally the String Band Division.

But the day begins at 5:30 a.m. with live, pre-parade coverage on the PHL17 morning news.

At 8 a.m., coverage moves to the SugarHouse Casino for Breakfast with the Mummers, and then the parade kicks off at 9 a.m., running throughout the day.

Tune in at 8 p.m. for live Mummers String Band results and at 8:05 p.m., PHL17 presents the 2017 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Fancy Brigade Finale. Watch as 2,500 performers in 12 Fancy Brigades compete head to head for the top prize.

How to watch online

The 2017 Mummers Parade can be enjoyed throughout the country via live stream at phl17.com/live beginning at 9 a.m.

Kelly Roncace may be reached at kroncace@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @kellyroncace. Find the South Jersey Times on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 29 Dec 2016 17:10:00 +0000