Car slams into Asbury Park home (PHOTOS)



ASBURY PARK — A car slammed into a residence on Friday night, leaving the hood and front wheels lodged into the wall of the house’s basement.

Officials were called to the residence on Prospect Avenue near Bangs Avenue just before midnight on Friday. The two-story house, home to multiple residents, was set back off the roadway.

It was unoccupied at the time of the crash, officials said. The city’s fire chief, Kevin Keddy, said no one was injured.

The car was still running when firefighters arrived at the scene, Keddy said, but the driver was not present. A spokesman for the Asbury Park Police Department, Officer Michael Casey, said the driver fled before authorities arrived.

Members of the fire department placed temporary struts on the structure before the car was removed. The car was removed by the city’s towing contractor, officials said.

A representative from the Asbury Park Building Department checked out the building and gave it the “all-clear” before the struts were removed.

Alex Napoliello may be reached at anapoliello@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @alexnapoNJ. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 08 Jan 2017 21:47:00 +0000