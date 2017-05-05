Carpool Karaoke spin-off: Rutgers athletics teams introduce RPool Karaoke (VIDEO)



PISCATAWAY — The next time that the host of The Late Late Show with James Corden needs a vacation, maybe Rutgers associate athletics director Shawn Tucker will get a call to fill in.

Tucker certainly has the personality and vocal skills to run Corden’s popular recurring Carpool Karaoke skit.

If you aren’t familiar with the viral sensation, Corden is joined in a car by celebrity guest musicians who sing along to their songs with him while he drives around Los Angeles.

The idea inspired Tucker, the former Rutgers football star who now is in charge of student-athlete development and the Rutgers Leadership Academy for his alma mater, to host Rpool Karaoke. The idea was hatched by assistant athletic director for external affairs and brand marketing Lisa Carone.

In a series of videos shown on the Rutgers Athletics Center scoreboard screen throughout the RAwards to celebrate achievements during the 2016-17 school year, Tucker was joined by coaches and student-athletes from various sports who sang along to hit songs.

Here is a look at just a few renditions of Rpool Karaoke:

Men’s basketball players Mike Williams, who rode shotgun alongside Tucker, C.J. Gettys and Shaq Doorson joined academic advisor Randi Larson — and had props:

Finals week can be stressful. Staying loose and keeping it light in between study sessions is [?] . Our method of choice?#RpoolKaraoke [?] [?] [?] pic.twitter.com/g9t9WG1AuB — Rutgers Basketball (@RutgersMBB) May 4, 2017

Tucker picked up wrestlers Jordan Pagano (shotgun), Anthony Ashnault, Marc McDonald and Nick Gravina for some tunes:



#RUWR got in on a little #RpoolKaraoke this week [?] [?] . Check out our vocals: https://t.co/wKVkTJquWp — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) May 5, 2017

After baseball players Joe Neglia (shotgun) and Kyle Gerace were done rocking out, they solved the case of a lost cell phone … and who among doesn’t know someone who has left a phone in a taxi before?

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Published at Fri, 05 May 2017 16:15:20 +0000