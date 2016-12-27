Carrie Fisher, writer and 'Star Wars' icon, dead at 60



Carrie Fisher, the actress, writer and scion of Hollywood legends who became sci fi royalty for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, died Tuesday, four days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles. She was 60.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” according to a statement released by Lourd, Fisher’s only child. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday and reportedly never regained consciousness.

Fisher was also the author of several bestselling novels and frank and funny memoirs that offered insight into her Hollywood upbringing and struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder. “You know how they say that religion is the opiate of the masses? Well, I took masses of opiates religiously,” she wrote in her 2010 memoir “Wishful Drinking.”

She was born to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in 1956, but, in what would become one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals, Fisher left Reynolds for Elizabeth Taylor when his daughter was two. Fisher started smoking pot when she was 13 — Cary Grant gave her a “just-say-no” speech” — and later turned to hallucinogens and painkillers (her mother once had Ava Gardner check up on her to make sure she hadn’t overdosed).

Fisher made her screen debut in 1975’s “Shampoo,” starring Warren Beatty, but she became legend in 1977 by donning a white robe and a signature cinnamon roll hairstyle in “Star Wars,” playing rebel leader Leia Organa in George Lucas’ original trilogy.

She returned to the property in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” with audiences learning that she and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) had a child together who wanted to follow in Darth Vader’s footsteps. She also makes an appearance via CG! in the “Star Wars” offshoot “Rogue One.”

[embedded content]

As her acting career stalled in the 1980s, she turned to writing, and her 1987 novel “Postcards from the Edge” — a gloss on her relationship with her famous mother — was a hit, spawning a movie with Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. She turned her 2008 memoir “Wishful Drinking” into a one-woman show, and most recently released “The Princess Diarist,” culled from her “Star Wars”-era diaries and which revealed an on-set affair with Ford, who was married at the time.

She was also briefly married to singer-songwriter Paul Simon, and her daughter Billie’s father, talent agent Bryan Lourd, left her for another man. In addition to her daughter and her mother, Fisher is survived by her brother Todd Fisher.

