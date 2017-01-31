Carson Wentz happy Eagles blocked John DeFilippo from interviewing with Jets



HOUSTON — After the Eagles denied the Jets request to interview quarterbacks coach Jon DeFilippo for Todd Bowles’ offensive coordinator vacancy, there might not be a bigger fan of the move than quarterback Carson Wentz.

“I’m excited about it,” Wentz said Thursday at the George R. Brown Convention center, when asked his thoughts on DeFilippo returning for his second season with the Eagles. “I’m really excited about it. We have a year under our belt now. We’ve kind of grown together.

“He’s learned a lot about me. I’ve learned a lot about how he operates. It will just keep growing. That’s the cool part. Having that continuity year in and year out is hard to do in this league. To know that for at least another year, we’re going to be able to have that.”

Giving Wentz another year of continuity on the coaching staff was reportedly the main motivation for the Eagles denying the Jets’ interview request in the first place.

Under the tutelage of DeFilippo, head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Frank Reich — all former quarterbacks — Wentz completed 62.4 percent of his 608 passing attempts for for 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

“I think the biggest thing, even from Day 1 after the draft was coach DeFillipo being very detailed with everything,” Wentz said, of DeFillipo’s biggest impact on his rookie season. “He’s very organized. He has a plan for how to approach things and I think that really helped me from Day 1 just learning the system. He had that detailed approach that helped me a lot.

“Now, he has a year in this system under his belt as well. Working with Frank Reich, everyone is all kind of moving forward and that’s exciting.”

In addition to DeFilippo, Wentz also has plans to work out with a throwing coach this offseason to work on improving his throwing motion and mechanics.

“I’m just going to go and learn,” Wentz said of his expectations of working with Adam Dedeaux. “It’s not going to be any mass-overhauls or anything like that. We’re just going to work on making everything more efficient and try to continue to get better.”

