Celeb real estate in N.J.: Who bought, who listed, who lost in 2016?

Celebrities, they’re just like us — losing a bundle when they bought during the real estate bubble!

It had to sting for Ice-T and his wife Coco when their North Bergen townhouse, which they lavished with hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations and custom touches, sold for $800,000 in November. They paid $1.5 million for it in 2008.

Comedian Artie Lange bought his waterfront Toms River vacation home for $2.45 million in 2008, and tried to sell it off and on since 2010, starting at an ambitious $3.5 million. He ultimately accepted $1.35 million in May.

Mary J. Blige hasn’t yet sold her Saddle River spread, but the R&B queen, who listed the home in 2015 for $13 million, cut the price three times in 2016. She’s now asking $9.88 million for the 8-bedroom mansion with its own indoor basketball court. She reportedly paid $12.8 million for the home in 2005.

And “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice lost the second of two properties to foreclosure — a 3-bedroom rental property in Lincoln Park that didn’t garner a single bid and was sold back to her lender for $100 in March, shortly after her husband Joe reported to federal prison for a 41-month fraud sentence. They bought the house in 2005 for $170,000. The lender unloaded it in July for $69,900. (Her “RHONJ” co-star Jacqueline Laurita did manage to wrest her Franklin Lakes home out of foreclosure in June.)

Not everyone suffered — Natalie Morales, off to Los Angeles to host “Access Hollywood,” sold her Hoboken townhouse for her $3.1 million asking price (she bought it for $1 million, but we don’t know how much she spent to renovate and expand it).

