Celebrate 20 years of improv in action with Lunatic Fringe

One of the first rules of improv is “Agree and add….” So it wasn’t surprising when Deb Maclean, who cofounded the improv group Lunatic Fringe, agreed that the troupe’s 20th anniversary was a big deal and then expanded on that.

“We just kept going and going and going,” Maclean said. “We’ve been around a long time, longer than most marriages.”

The group, which performs monthly at Glen Ridge Senior Community Center, will celebrate its two-decade milestone with a show featuring cast members past and present and reception April 22 at Upper Montclair’s Commonwealth Club. As with all performances, the group will act out scenes based on audience suggestions. Among memorable past ideas: A skit set in Hell.

“We have a lot of repeat visitors who come up with the funniest, wackiest stuff,” Maclean said.

Improv, for those unfamiliar with the term, is improvisational theater, usually comedy. Working without a script, actors make up scenes as they go, usually starting off with a suggestion from an audience member. Many “Saturday Night Live” alums got their starts with troupes like Chicago’s Second City and the Upright Citizens Brigade, which has theaters on both coasts.

New Jersey has a healthy improv scene, Maclean said, including ticked off four other troupes based nearby, including Hackensack’s Howdy, Stranger; Bloomfield’s Nutty by Nature; Dover’s Out of Order; and Multiple Personality Disorder at Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre in Summit. Maclean founded Lunatic Fringe in 1997 with Paul Murphy, who is still a member, and the late Jerry Lazar. While one member of the current five-member troupe joined within the past six months, the others have worked together and played off each other for years.

“This group has been going for so long, we can do a show with three (performers), even two,” Maclean said. “Everybody just got better as they got more experienced. A lot of improv is just doing it over and over.”

The group rehearses once a week. Rehearsing improv? Maclean compared it to practicing free throws in basketball: Just because you were good once, doesn’t mean you’ll be good again. You’ve got to keep practicing. Besides going over the first rule of improv — “Yes, and…” == the group practices listening — “When you don’t know what your fellow actors will say, you really have to listen,” she said — and making statements, not asking questions — “If you throw a question to a partner, you’re not adding information. You’re saying, ‘You do it, not me.'”

The shows are family-friendly if the group knows they have younger audience members, but “we’re not really dirty comics anyway,” Maclean said. She’s thrilled when people approach her off-stage and tell her a Lunatic Fringe bit has become a recurring family joke. After one show, Maclean was approached by a woman who pointed out a sullen teenager. The boy’s parents were divorcing and he was miserable, the woman said.

“She said, ‘We almost couldn’t get him to come out, and you made him laugh,'” Maclean recalled. “That’s the best thing: that you’ve lightened someone’s load.

Lunatic Fringe’s 20th anniversary show and reception

The Commonwealth Club

Upper Montclair

Tickets:$25 and includes show and two drinks and appetizers at reception. For reservations and Information, call 973-429-1527.

Natalie Pompilio is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia. She can be reached at nataliepompilio@yahoo.com. Find her on Twitter @nataliepompilio. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook.

