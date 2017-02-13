Check out 10 photos of Yankees' great Derek Jeter, Hannah Davis in love
By Brendan Kuty | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
You can call them Hannah and Derek Jeter. Soon, a little girl will call them mom and dad.
Jeter and his wife announced Monday that they’re having a child.
Here’s a look at the couple, who’s been together since 2012 and got married last summer.
Published at Tue, 14 Feb 2017 10:00:00 +0000
