Chickenpox case prompts officials to temporarily halt visits at Essex jail



NEWARK — Officials said Friday they are taking precautions and temporarily stopped visits at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark after an inmate tested positive for chickenpox this week.

Medical staff screened 250 inmates in four units at the Doremus Avenue facility with 98 of those deemed to be at-risk, according to county officials. A blood test confirmed one inmate had chickenpox Wednesday night and there were signs another could have the contagious disease.

“We are being very cautious,” said Philip Alagia, chief of staff at the Essex County Executive’s Office.

Alagia said the jail’s design allows officials to keep inmates separated in different clusters of cells, called pods. Chickenpox is not uncommon at the correctional facility and the latest case did not meet state guidelines to be considered an outbreak, he added.

“We have a very detailed protocol that we follow…we test everyone,” Alagia said. “We have had to initiate this protocol a handful of times over the past few years for chickenpox.”

Staff were also able to provide the chickenpox vaccine and monitor inmates for 21 days before another dosage, officials said. No inmates were being kept in solitary confinement because of the illness.

Corrections officers and civilian staff who are at risk for chickenpox were assigned to other areas of the approximately 2,400-bed jail, according to officials.

Essex County Department of Corrections Director Director Alfaro Ortiz said he expected business to resume normal operations by Monday with visits going ahead as scheduled Wednesday.

Chickenpox is “very contagious” and causes tiredness, fever and itchy blisters, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

