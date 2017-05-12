Christie and Cuomo want private operator to run Penn Station



WASHINGTON — Citing recent derailments at Penn Station that snarled train traffic, Gov. Chris Christie and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said someone other than Amtrak should run the facility.

The two governors asked Amtrak Chief Executive Wick Moorman to bring in a private operator to take over the busiest railroad station in the U.S..

“The situation at Penn Station gone from bad to worse to intolerable,” the governors said in a letter to Moorman. “Intense and immediate repairs are clearly necessary but they are not enough; longer term changes in the management of these assets must go hand in glove with the emergency repairs.”

Penn Station work will disrupt train traffic

Two recent derailments caused by faulty tracks disrupted rail operations, including for NJ Transit commuters.

The March 24 derailment of an Acela train that sideswiped an NJ Transit commuter train was blamed on how two track pieces were connected, Scot Naparstek, Amtrak’s chief operating officer, told a Joint Legislative Oversight Committee hearing in Trenton.

In addition, a defective wooden tie fell under the weight of an NJ Transit train on April 3, derailing several cars and causing four days of chaos for commuters.

Moorman told the New York State Assembly Corporations Committee Thursday that the most recent inspections found that both tracks met specifications before the derailments. Amtrak then tightened its specifications, inspected all of Penn Station’s tracks, and found no similar conditions.

Additional inspections, however, found problems that required immediate repairs he said.

“Old infrastructure, decades of underinvestment by all users at both the track and station concourse levels, and a massive increase in use have created a very fragile state,” Moorman said as he again apologized for the derailments.

The two governors said states pay around $150 million a year to keep Penn Station in good repair.

“As Amtrak’s management of Penn Station continues to produce multiple failures, we believe systematic changes cannot wait,” Christie and Cuomo wrote. “A professional, qualified private station operator must be brought in to take over the repairs and manage this entire operation going forward.”

The governors said they wanted the right to approve the private contractor.

“The current situation is not tolerable and change cannot wait any longer,” they wrote.

Jonathan D. Salant may be reached at jsalant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JDSalant or on Facebook. Find NJ.com Politics on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 12 May 2017 03:01:33 +0000