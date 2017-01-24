Christie debuts television ad promoting drug addiction treatment



TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie is prominently featured in a new television advertising campaign meant to highlight new addiction treatment services in the state.

The ad follows up on a telephone hotline, 1-844-REACH-NJ, and a website, www.reachnj.gov, that Christie rolled out during his State of the State address this month.

Christie said he wanted to give people a single place where they can learn about addiction resources available in the state.

“New Jerseyans with drug addiction deserve a second chance. New Jersey is making it easier to find treatment,” Christie says in the 30 second ad, showing him speaking from inside his Statehouse office.

“Don’t suffer. Don’t wait. Help is within reach,” he said.

Christie talks drug addiction

The ads are appearing on New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia television stations.

The ads are funded by taxpayers, with money coming from existing “advertising & public relations contracts” with the state Department of Health and the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness “to address the emerging health crisis,” said Christie spokesman Brian Murray.

Christie unveiled about a dozen measures during his State of the State, including an initiative to press the state’s attorney general to try and limit the supply of opioid-based pain medications by health care providers from 30 days to five days and “a one-stop website” to enhance awareness regarding treatment options and put addiction information in one place.

Christie’s decision to highlight drug addiction in his last year in office comes as new data showed New Jersey’s heroin death rate was more than two times more the skyrocketing nationwide rate in 2015.

New Jersey’s opioid crisis has only deepened and expanded, killing at least 918 in 2015. More alarming is that its chemical cousin, the ultra-potent fentanyl, was implicated in more than 400 deaths after being responsible for just 46 two years before.

Published at Tue, 24 Jan 2017 17:14:53 +0000