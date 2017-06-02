Christie's TV stunt promotes himself, not addicts | Moran



Here’s an easy one: Why would Gov. Chris Christie decide to feature himself in a TV campaign about drug addiction?

Bruce Springsteen would probably do it for free, given that people in New Jersey are dying at more than twice the national rate. The same is true of other Jersey celebrities, like Bon Jovi or Queen Latifah or Bruce Willis or Anne Hathaway.

Why use the most unpopular governor in the history of the world as the face of this campaign?

The answer is unavoidable: Christie is using this crisis to promote himself. Faced with a challenge that he has rightly described as a matter of life and death, he is playing politics.

And he’s using our money. His office won’t yet reveal the cost of this first phase, which features Christie urging addicts and their families to use a hot-line he’s established. A second phase is planned as well, with TV, radio and print ads in both New York and Philadelphia media markets.

The hotline is a great idea, and Christie claims that it’s seen a bump in traffic since the ads began. But wouldn’t it be a bigger bump if the face of the campaign were someone popular? Would any independent talent scout on earth put forward Christie as the first choice?

This brings to mind Christie’s even more shameless decision to use Sandy recovery money to feature himself and his family in a $25 million campaign promoting tourism at the Jersey Shore. That came during his re-election campaign in 2013. Convenient.

In New York State, governors are barred by law from appearing in public service announcements like these, an obvious answer to this self-dealing. But a 2013 bill to do just that in New Jersey died in the Democratic legislature. No doubt, Democrats want to preserve the chance for their next governor to take a bite from this same apple.

Maybe Donald Trump is right about one thing: This game is rigged.

Christie’s campaign against addiction is most welcome, and has done some good. He’s reduce the stigma. He’s saved lives by giving first responders access to Naloxone for addicts who overdose. He’s expanded the use of drug courts, diverting addicts into treatment rather than prison.

But after seven years, he has not answered the core challenge: providing more treatment slots. The number of addicts enrolling in treatment has actually dropped on his watch.

Let’s hope that when the TV lights are snapped off, he turns his focus to that.

