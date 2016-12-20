Christina Grimmie's family sues Orlando venue where singer was killed, report says



ORLANDO, Fla. — Christina Grimmie’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Orlando venue where the New Jersey singer was shot and killed.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the Grimmies are suing the promotional company AEG Live, as well as Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns The Plaza Live, where the 22-year-old singer was killed June 10, by Kevin James Loibl.

The suit, filed Tuesday, alleges “wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress,” on the part of the venue, citing failure to provide proper security, The Sentinel reports.

The night Grimmie was killed, venue security checked bags and purses, but did not use metal detectors or pat down its patrons, the suit says. Loibl was able to enter the theater carrying two 9 mm Glock handguns, a knife and ammunition.

Grimmie, a YouTube star and finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” from Marlton, was killed while signing autographs after a performance.

Fellow “Voice” finalist and New Jersey native, Jacquie Lee of Colts Neck, last week released a tribute song to her friend Grimmie, titled “Somebody’s Angel.”

