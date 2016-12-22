Christmas comic books | Jersey Retro



On Christmas Day 1969, when I was 11, my folks dropped a couple of comic books into our stockings. I got an issue of “The Mod Squad,” an adaptation of a TV show about three groovy young undercover cops (“One white, one black, one blonde!”). But my little brother got the cooler comic book: DC Comics’ “Superman” No. 199, which presented “The Race Between Superman & Flash!” Comic-book nerds know the Flash is the “Fastest Man Alive,” while Superman possesses the power of super-speed. So the Supes/Flash showdown is endlessly debated among said nerds.

That edition cost my parents 12 cents in 1969; I just saw it on eBay for prices ranging from $6.49 (“current bid”) to $290 (“buy it now”).

I couldn’t tell you what else I got for Christmas that year, but those comic books stick in my memory. Though “Superman” No. 199 was not a holiday-themed issue, I thereafter connected it with Christmas.

Not to sound crotchety, but this was a different time, when a simple little thing like some newsprint –with illustrations printed in cyan, magenta, yellow and black ink, and held together by two staples –could create excitement on Christmas morning. (Back then, the old folks groused that they received a mere apple and some nuts for Christmas, so it’s all relative.)

[embedded content]

The comic books of yore sometimes featured Christmas-themed editions, many of which found their way into stockings or under the tree. For the most part, such books honored the separation of church and state; they were more about candy canes and reindeer than hay-strewn mangers and gift-bearing wise men.

A notable exception was Educational Comics’ “Picture Stories From the Bible,” which presented the “Complete Life of Christ” beginning in 1944. (These were published by Max Gaines, the acknowledged “father” of the comic book, and the actual father of founding Mad magazine publisher William M. Gaines.)

Christmas editions were a mainstay of Dell Publishing, via its long-running anthology title “Four Color.” The most visible of these was the “Santa Claus Comics” series, which ran for 20 years beginning in 1942. But there were many others.

Pogo’s” creator, writer-artist Walt Kelly, emerged as Dell’s go-to guy for holiday editions. Kelly illustrated several issues of “Santa Claus Comics,” as well as the “Christmas With Mother Goose” series published between 1945 and 1949. (In the midst of that run, in 1948, Kelly launched his political satire “Pogo” as a syndicated newspaper strip.)

Carl Barks — the revered Donald Duck artist and creator of Scrooge McDuck — pitched in with “Four Color’s” “Donald Duck in the Golden Christmas Tree” (1948) and “A Christmas for Shacktown” (1952).

“Four Color” published at least seven issues of its “Frosty the Snowman” series between 1951 and ’62. Syndicated cartoonist Walt Scott had holiday-themed installments of his comic strip “The Little People” reprinted in “Christmas Stories” in 1958 and ’59. Meanwhile, Farrell put out the one-shot “Billy Bunny’s Christmas Frolics” (1952).

In 1954, Archie Comics began publishing annual “giant” holiday editions such as “Archie’s Christmas Stocking,” “Betty and Veronica’s Christmas Spectacular,” “Sabrina’s Christmas Magic” and, ahem, “Archie’s Christmas Love-In.”

The tradition continues with Archie’s current “B&V Friends Jumbo Comics Digest,” with its cover image of Betty, Veronica and Archie making a Jughead snowman. The Riverdale High kids, at least, are still partying like it’s 1954.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 23 Dec 2016 22:04:03 +0000