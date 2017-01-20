Christmas trees being collected for Clinton Yuletide Bonfire



CLINTON – Christmas trees left out before Tuesday will be collected to be used in the ninth annual Yuletide Bonfire, being held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Hunt’s Mill Park.

The bonfire is run by the Clinton Recreation Commission.

Organizer Sean Rogan has previously said the commission heard about the event from long-time resident and Christmas parade organizer Frank Hooper, who said the event was done in years past on the South Branch of the Raritan River.

Horse and carriage rides will be provided by Stockton Carriage Tours. Refreshments, including hot chocolate and cookies, will be provided by Pru Thai, ShopRite of Clinton, The Clinton House, The Clean Plate, JJ Scoop’s, Christie’s, CitiSpot and Towne Restaurant.

There will be canned food collections and fundraising for playground enhancements.

Set-up and supplies are provided by Audio Video Synergy, Rental Center USA and Mendham Garden Center.

The bonfire is sponsored by Halstead Place at Clinton LLC, Reiner Insurance, Tranquilli Financial Advisor, Van Cleef Engineering, John Rivers (Newroads Financial), Gebhardt & Kiefer, Jim Robinson, Steve Kovach and Mayor Janich Kovach.

Published at Fri, 20 Jan 2017 12:52:05 +0000