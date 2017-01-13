Church dedicates replacement gay pride flag (PHOTOS)



BORDENTOWN CITY – When the rainbow flag at Dorothea Dix Unitarian Universalist Church was stolen during the last days of 2016, there was an outpouring of support and outrage on social media.

“From the moment we announced on Facebook that the flag had been stolen there was an immediate outpouring from the community with more than 100 messages urging the church to put up a new flag and not be intimidated,” said Ruth Cristy, secretary of the congregation.

The church took to the Internet, starting a GoFundMe page seeking donations to pay for a new American-made flag – plus anti-theft hardware for the flagpole. The goal was $380.

“The request raised $400 in less than 24 hours,” said church President Warren Spengler. On Sunday, the church raised the new flag.

“Any remaining funds will be used for our social justice work, which includes preparing meals for homeless families in Bordentown,” said Chris Kaden, chairperson of the church’s Social Action Committee.

The church says the flag is a symbol of the congregation’s commitment to welcome gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

The congregation recently received permission from the Unitarian Universalist Association to fly the rainbow flag and wear the designation of “Welcoming Congregation,” following a three-year review process.

