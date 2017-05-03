Cinco de Mayo 2017: 25 perfect N.J. spots for a fiesta this weekend



Forget about Memorial Day Weekend — Cinco de Mayo is summer’s true kickoff party.

If you know where to go, that is.

We’ve put together a list of 25 spots that will be channeling the spirit of Mexico, whether it be on the day itself (Friday) or later this weekend. Obviously, these are just some locations out of the countless bars and restaurants in the Garden State. So if you know of a cool Cinco de Mayo party not listed here, please feel free to let us know in the comments section.

And remember please make sure you have a ride home (Uber, Lyft, taxi, et. al) or a designated driver if you head out drinking.

NORTH JERSEY

HOUSE OF QUE: See if you can last eight seconds on this Hoboken BBQ joint’s mechanical bull. The menu at House of ‘Que will be filled with tasty Texas BBQ while the bar will be serving up “Cinco de Drinko” specials. These include: $5 Jose Cuervo shots, $5 margaritas, and $5 draft beers. Music will be provided by veteran club mixmaster DJ Unique. 340 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken. 201-706-8755.

CHEVY’S: The chain cantina hosts its annual outdoor fiestas on Friday and Saturday. There’s a two chicken or beef tacos for $5 special, $5 house margaritas, $5 Long Island iced teas, and $5 draft beers, and $10 “Cinco de Drinko” buckets. Friday night’s outdoor fiesta begins at 3 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Dave and The Smoking Jackets on Friday, and DJ Kirk Lopez and Big Bang Baby on Saturday. MC Bacardi Ardi hosts both events. DJ Case Ace spins indoors both days. 365 Route 3, Clifton. 973-777-6277.

BLUE MOON MEXICAN CAFE: All three New Jersey locations open at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Each location will hosts a Dos Equis promotion from 1 to 3 p.m., a Corona party from 3 to 5 p.m., and a Patron party from 5 to 7 p.m. A DJ will be in the mix at each spot at 3 pm. Drink specials include $3 Coronas and $5 margaritas. Live mariachi music at each restaurant goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 23 E. Palisade Ave., Englewood. 201-541-0600. | 42 Kinderkamack Road, Woodcliff Lake. 201-782-9500. | 327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff. 201-891-1331.

MITCHELL’S FISH MARKET: The seafood house and bar offers up a special food and drink combo for Cinco de Mayo. For $10 diners can get a house margarita (frozen or on the rocks) plus two of their signature tacos. The restaurant has new spring menu items: shrimp and crab dumplings, Ahi tuna rice bowls, shrimp cavatelli, and spring halibut. 541 River Road, Edgewater. 201-840-9311.

HELL’S KITCHEN LOUNGE: On Friday the Brick City bar and restaurant is serving up $4 Coronas, $4 Modelos, $5 Patron shots, $8 Patron margaritas, $3 Sweet Heat shots, $5 Sweet Heat margaritas, and a special Mexican menu. Giveaways happen from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. DJ Mavric takes over his Friday night residency at $10 p.m. 133 Monroe Street, Newark. 973-767-2122.

MEXICALI LIVE: The concert venue and Mexican restaurant celebrates Cinco de Mayo with two tribute bands. Reflections, a tribute to the music of Jerry Garcia, and Bathtub Gin, a tribute to Phish perform starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. 1409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck. 201-833-0011.

JALAPENOS MEXICAN BAR AND GRILL: Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated all day both indoors and outdoors at the Glen Rock cantina. The bars will serve $5 Coronas, $5 Corona Lights, $6 margaritas, $6 sangrias, $5 Patron silver shots, and $4 Jose Cuervo shots. DJ Brad spins at night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

CENTRAL JERSEY

CHEVY’S: The Linden location of chain cantina host its annual outdoor fiestas on Friday and Saturday. Like in Clifton, a two chicken or beef tacos for $5 deal, $5 house margaritas, $5 Long Island iced teas, and $5 draft beers, and $10 “Cinco de Drinko” buckets. The outdoor parties begin at 3 p.m. On Friday music will be provided by DJ Chris C and MC Mean Gene Talerico, and DJ Chris C returns on Saturday to spin starting at 9 p.m. 1150 Stiles Street, Linden. 908-862-9800.

VILLA TEQUILA BAR AND COCINA: The Roselle-based tequila bar and Mexican restaurant celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a slew of specials. The bar will serve $5 drinks, $5 sangrias, and $4 shot specials. If you’re hungry check their menu which sports “Nuevo Latino cuisine with its roots in Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Central and South America.” 586 Raritan Road, Roselle. 908-241-0600.

ROSALITA’S ROADSIDE CANTINA: While it’s not named after a Bruce song, this is still a killer cantina. On Cinco, “Rosie’s” will serve up margaritas all day long. There will be a taco truck, a beer truck, and even people wrestling each other in giant chicken suits. DJ Domingo spins music all day. 180 US Highway 9, Englishtown. 732-617-0099.

CENTRAL PARK: The popular bar and restaurant will serve up a special Mexican menu to go a long with “crazy” happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. The bar will sling $20 30 oz. “King Size” margaritas (a minimum of two people must drink this), $6 signature mojitos, $4 Coronas, $3 Giro tequila shots, and tons of giveaways. Resident DJ Adiel spins from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. 2401 Wood Avenue, Roselle. 908-241-8386.

ON THE BORDER: The patio will be open on May 5. DJ La Voz Enigma and DJ Sammy perform from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be plenty of margaritas, cold beers, and tequila based drinks served up as well. There is $5 cover charge from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cover increased to $10 after 6 p.m. On the Border also has a location in West Windsor. 51 Route 1 South, New Brunswick. 732-979-2192.

OLD BAY: Even the Cajuns love Cinco de Mayo. The N’Awlins themed restaurant will serve a free Mexican buffet from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Live music provided by Disel Wagon at 6 p.m. and The WMDs at 10 p.m. The bar will serve up $6 Omeca Altos margaritas, $5 Omeca Altos shots, $3 Coronas, and $3 Modelo beers. 61 Church Street, New Brunswick. 732-246-3111.

RIVER AND RAIL CANTINA: It will be “raining tequila” at the R&R. On Friday May 5 and Saturday May 6 they will offer complimentary tequila tastings. Every hour on the hour they will feature a new brand of tequila for customers to taste. Some of the tequilas that will be featured are: Heradura, Espolon, Patron, and Casamigos. 230 South Avenue E, Cranford. 908-922-4300.

JERSEY SHORE & SOUTH JERSEY

CASA COMIDA: This one of the biggest weekends for the long-running Long Branch eatery. Things kick off on Friday at 11 a.m. — the only day of the year Casa Comida is open for lunch. All weekend there’s $2.75 Corona and Corona Light bottles, $2.75 Modelo Negra and Especial bottles, and $3.50 frozen house lime margaritas. The Casamigo tequila girls will be giving away prizes on Saturday and Sunday and there will be $9 Casamigos fruit margaritas on special these days. As tradition goes, Craig Daniel will perform on May 5. Casa will be giving away: a 50-inch Vizio LED Smart Tv, an XBOX One S, and an 8-inch Kindel Fire. Drawings run Wednesday May 3 to Saturday May 6. 336 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch. 732-229-7774.

JENKS: The Point Pleasant Beach club carries on a grand Ocean County tradition Cinco de Mayo weekend: playing host to Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on Saturday. Badfish will be performing all of Sublime’s classic catalog as a part of their “Herb and Legend” Tour. DJ Danny Boy spins between sets. There will be $6 vodka and Red Bulls, $3 Bud Lights, and daiquiris from the brand new daiquiri bar being served up. Tickets are $16 in advance, $20 at the door. 300 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. 732-899-0569.

BAHAMA BREEZE: It’ll be a Cinco de Mayo block party at the Toms River Bahama Breeze. A $10 cover will get you into the “Block Party.” $5 classic margaritas, $3 bottled beers, a two for $5 street taco special, and a two for $5 empanada special are being offered at the party. The famed interactive cover band, The Flying Mueller Brothers, will perform, with a DJ spinning in between sets. Please note that the “Block Party” concept will take place at Bahama Breeze locations throughout the state including: Woodbridge, Wayne, Princeton, Paramus and Cherry Hill. Entertainment differs at each location. 1201 Hooper Avenue, Toms River. 732-736-7012.

THE ANCHOR’S BEND: The north end of Convention Hall turns into a Cinco de Mayo surf party on Friday. The bar’s monthly Aloha Friday promotion happens to coincide with Cinco, so this year have your tequila with a little surf guitar soundtrack. Resident DJ Hi-Tide spins some vinyl while the surf rock outfit Black Flamingos perform. There’s tiki-inspired drink specials, and undoubtedly there’ll be some special Cinco related food specials. There is no cover. 1300 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park. 732-455-8500.

TIO JUAN’S MARGARITA’S:The Toms River cantina celebrates its first Cinco de Mayo on Friday. They’re doing up big with a tent part featuring music by DJ Eddie, a photo booth, $1 tacos, $2 bottles of water and soda, $3 Miller Lites, $4 Coronas, $4 Modelos, and $5 margaritas. There will be games and prizes throughout the day. The party begins at 11 a.m. There is no cover. 270 Route 37, Toms River. 732-505-1400.

10TH AVENUE BURRITO COMPANY: The Belmar burrito palace begins the fiesta at noon. They will have an all day buffet, drink specials, giveaways, and prizes throughout the day. Music begins at 5 p.m. featuring a live mariachi band, The Tide Bends, and Gringo Motel. 801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar. 732-280-1515.

SPICY CANTINA: Seaside’s two level Mexican oasis will hold a grande fiesta on Friday. The party starts around 1 p.m. with live music (which will go on throughout the day). There’s $3.50 Corona and Corona Light bottles, and $3.50 Modelo drafts. Chef Javier will cook up some delectable food specials (we recommend dining on the second floor — the view is killer). WRAT will host happy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 500 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights. 732-793-4777.

ESCONDIDO MEXICAN CUISINE & TEQUILA BAR: Freehold’s go-to spot for Mexican cuisine hosts its biggest party of the year on Friday. Food and drink specials abound. If the kids are coming, there’ll be a magician to wow them. The Corona girls will be on hand, and a mariachi band will serenade you. You can also enter to win Yankees tickets at the party. 402 West Main Street, Freehold. 732-577-0200.

PJ SWEENEY’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB: Yes, even the Irish love Cinco de Mayo. Brick’s pub serves up $1 jalapeno poppers, $2 tacos, $3 nachos, $4 cheese quesadillas, and $5 margaritas throughout the day. Things will be closed out with the hard rock and heavy metal sounds of Whiskey Fueled. 447 Brick Boulevard, Brick. 732-202-6414.

DISTRITO: The Moorestown location of Chef Jose Garces’ famed Mexican restaurants is ready for Cinco. The bar will sling $5 Feliz tequila margaritas, and $7 Patron margaritas. The kitchen has a two for $5 tacos special, and $2.50 sweet plantains. A DJ is in the mix from 5 p.m. to close. 400 West Route 38, Moorestown. 856-252-0300.

TORTILLA PRESS CANTINA: The Tortilla Press’ “Famous Cinco De Mayo Fiesta” is back on Friday. Indoor and outdoor seating runs from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. There’s an outdoor tent party with a full bar, and food being served all day. The list of drink specials being served inside and out are: $5 house margaritas, $6 blue beach margaritas, $7 blueberry cucumber margaritas, $8 Corona-ritas, $9 20 oz. Monster Bowl margaritas, $4 Coronas, $4 Mexican bottled beers (Pacifico, Dos Equis, Victoria, Bohemia, Sol), $5 Mexican draft beers (Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, and Corona Light), and $17 Coronas buckets. The fiesta is hosted by Kris Clayton, and DJ Eric Apelt. Food will be available all day inside and out. 716 Maple Avenue, Merchantville. 856-356-2050.

Bill Bodkin can be reached at bodkinwrites@gmail.com. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook.

Published at Wed, 03 May 2017 15:30:00 +0000