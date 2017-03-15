Citi Field close to hosting 2018 NHL Winter Classic between Rangers and Sabres, report says



Citi Field will likely host the Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres for the 2018 Winter Classic, according to a published report.

Per Arthur Staple of Newsday, the NHL is close to finalizing the annual outdoor event at Citi Field for New Year’s Day of 2018.

It would be the first Winter Classic held in Queens. Yankee Stadium did host a pair of outdoor games between the Rangers and Devils, plus the Rangers and New York Islanders, as a part of its Stadium Series in January of 2014.

The Winter Classic has been played every season since 2008 — with the exception of the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. The game has been on New Year’s Day each season with the exception of 2008 and 2017, when it was played on Jan. 2.

The Rangers played and won the 2012 Winter Classic against the Flyers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, home of the Phillies.

The Sabres played in the first Winter Classic in 2008, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ralph Wilson Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.

If the game is played at Citi Field, it would be the sixth MLB stadium to host the event. The game was last played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Jan. 2, 2017, between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues.

The Rangers and Sabres would become the sixth and seventh NHL teams to play in multiple Winter Classics. The Blackhawks have appeared in three games, while the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Flyers and Boston Bruins have all played in two games.

