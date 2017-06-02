Controversial Resnick's redevelopment plan up for vote Feb. 15



BAYONNE — City Council members is expected to vote on the tax abatement for the Resnick site redevelopment plan next week, which is almost certain to bring concerns from residents before the vote is finalized.

City Council members during last night’s caucus finalized the agenda for its Feb. 15 meeting, scheduling a vote on the financial agreement for the controversial redevelopment plan that calls for a 10-story, mixed-use building at 46th Street and Broadway, the site of the now-closed Resnick’s hardware.

First Ward Councilman Tommy Cotter and city Business Administrator Joe DeMarco told The Jersey Journal at last night’s caucus that the building would be great for the city and would bring significant business into the city.

But the vote may not be unanimously passed.

Gary La Pelusa Sr., Third Ward Councilman for Bayonne — who has expressed concerns with the Resnick development before — told The Jersey Journal today he has concerns specifically with the financial agreement of the development, rather than the development itself.

“Generally, I’m against financial agreements that do not pay their fair share of taxes for education and the community,” La Pelusa said.

These financial agreements, or payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT), substitutes the typical tax structure — which brings in tax revenue for the municipality, county, education system, and public works system — and instead designates specific percentages of gross revenue from the developers to be paid directly to the city and county (typically 95 percent to the city and 5 percent to the county).

The abatement would run for a period of 30 years from the date of the agreement, and would bring in 12 percent of the development’s annual gross revenue in payment to the city.

READ THE PROPOSED ABATEMENT

The payment would increase to 13 percent after the 13th anniversary of the commencement date, according to the financial agreement.

The development is expected to bring in annual revenue of more than $3 million, according to the abatement — which equates to more than $350,000 in payments to the city annually.

While La Pelusa said he’s generally not against development, in this particular case he has concerns pertaining to the height of the building.

The building proposal calls for 10 floors — a sharp contrast to the two-story buildings that dominate the surrounding area — with the bottom floor designated for commercial development and the top floors slated to have between 91 residential units and 150 parking spaces, according to previous reports.

“It a 10-story building, and the most we’ve had is four and a half (in the Third Ward),” La Pelusa said.

The plan, first introduced in April 2016, has not gone without pushback from residents of the surrounding area.

The project faced a lawsuit earlier this year that claimed, among other things, that it did not comply with the municipal stormwater ordinance and an environmental impact study was not submitted. That lawsuit was dismissed.

Next week’s City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 630 Avenue C.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 09 Feb 2017 21:04:17 +0000