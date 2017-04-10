Convicted N.J. mobster pleads guilty in road-rage incident, report says



NEW YORK— A reputed member of New Jersey’s DeCavalcante crime family pleaded guilty Monday to violating the terms of his supervised release when he cut off and threatened another driver in New York state last year, the Daily News reported.

The incident, which was caught on video, shows 54-year-old Jerry Balzano abruptly passing in front of another driver and stopping on Rt. 17 in Walkill in November.

Balzano is then seen approaching the car and unleashing a profane tirade as the driver’s panicked wife calls 911, telling police that someone was hitting her husband. The incident ended when another motorist pulled over to help and Balzano drove off.

In court, Balzano admitted he hit the driver.

Balzano, who was under supervised release after completing a prison sentence for a 2011 racketeering conviction, is scheduled to be sentenced in this most recent incident in May.

