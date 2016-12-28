Cop remains hospitalized after early morning crash in Jersey City



JERSEY CITY — One of two city police officers injured in an early morning crash on Routes 1&9 remains hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The cops, who have not been identified by officials, were pursuing a vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. when their patrol car collided with a white Mercedes at the Duncan Avenue intersection, Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.

The car the officers were attempting to pull over fled the scene, she said. Morrill did not provide details on why the officers were trying to stop the vehicle.

Both cops were injured and taken to the Jersey City Medical Center. One of the officers was treated and released while the other remains in the hospital listed in stable condition, Morrill said.

The police cruiser crashed on top of the median of the busy roadway.

Jersey City police are investigating the crash. It was previously reported the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office would be leading the investigation.

Though Morrill did not release additional information on the crash, the driver of the other vehicle told CBS the cop car did not have its lights activated until moments before the crash.

