Cops ID 26-year-old man killed in fiery wreck with tractor trailer on Route 287



KINNELON — Authorities have identified the man killed Sunday night when his Toyota crashed into a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of Route 287 and burst into flames.

Frankely Guiterrez, 26, of Pomona, N.Y., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

State Police said Guitterez was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry north on Route 287 at about 9:46 p.m. when his vehicle rear-ended the parked tractor trailer in the right shoulder near mile-marker 50.5 in Kinnelon.

The Toyota Camry became engulfed in flames after the crash.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, Goez said.

Justin Zaremba may be reached at jzaremba@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinZarembaNJ. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Published at Mon, 01 May 2017 17:34:26 +0000