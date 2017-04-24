Cops see drug deal, then find 3 ounces of cocaine in home: authorities



JERSEY CITY — Police conducted a traffic stop after watching a 25-year-old man make what appeared to be a drug deal and then they recovered 91 grams of cocaine during a search of the man’s home, authorities said.

Kevin M. Lemus, of the 200 block of Winfield Avenue, is charged with drug possession, possession with intent to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of Soaring Heights Charter School and within 500 feet of Columbia Park, the criminal complaint said.

Jersey City police officers were watching as a man approached a Jeep and made an apparent drug purchase at a gas station on Kennedy Boulevard near Danforth Avenue on Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

Police then stopped the Jeep driven by Lemus and he gave consent to search his home, where the 3.2 ounces of cocaine was found, the complaint says.

Lemus made his first court appearance on the charges on Friday in Criminal Justice Reform Court in Jersey City via video link from Hudson County jail in Kearny.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 24 Apr 2017 16:44:00 +0000