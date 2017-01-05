Cops seek man who exposed himself to woman in Evesham



EVESHAM — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman outside her home Wednesday in the township.

Officers responded around 5:50 p.m. to the Woodlake Drive residence, where a woman said she saw the man on her patio looking inside the house while exposing himself, according to a police statement.

Police were already in the area for unrelated call and quickly launched a search for the suspect, the statement added. Using a police dog, authorities determined the man likely used paths around a nearby lake to approach the house.

The man was described as white, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants, tall and slender with pale skin.

In another incident, police were also searching for a naked man who ran toward girls in Evesham Dec. 30. It was not immediately clear if the cases were related.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police at 856-983-1116, the agency’s confidential tip line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

Published at Thu, 05 Jan 2017 03:57:00 +0000