Cory Schneider bails out Devils with save to keep game on track vs. Bruins



NEWARK — Cory Schneider’s second shutout of the season was less than an inch away from ending.

The clean slate was nearly wiped away early, when in the closing seconds of the first period, Devils forward P.A. Parenteau turned the puck over in front of the Devils’ net. The Boston Bruins got two close shots on target, but Schneider dove for a stick save on the second to barely keep the puck on the goal line before covering it.

Late goals have burned the Devils throughout the season, and Schneider’s crucial stop helped squash a potential momentum swing.

“That was a big mistake by me there,” said Parenteau, whose goal gave the Devils a lead earlier in the period. “(Patrice) Bergeron had a good stick, it obviously wasn’t the play, and Schneids had my back there. It’s what a team does. And I might buy him dinner tomorrow night.”

Schneider didn’t let anything get any closer, stopping 22 shots for a 3-0 shutout, his second in four games. The usual starter sat the past two games while Keith Kinkaid manned the net, and Schneider was anxious to put together a good performance to build off Kinkaid’s play.

“That’s kind of the tricky thing about goal tending,” Schneider said. “You want to go out there and beat the world, make 40 saves and sometimes the game only gives you 20 saves. You’ve go to make sure you’re there for those 20, and you can’t make saves that don’t come at you.

“Sometimes you get wound up or a little too excited, so I was trying to stay in the game. They didn’t get many shots after the first period, but again those are a little trickier.”

Devils blank Bruins

While there have been some struggles in front of Schneider on defense, he saw a composed group that executed, limiting the Bruins to 10 shots over the final two period after 12 in the first.

The performance was the complete opposite of some of the games where the Devils have allowed five goals, but Schneider said the only difference he saw in front of him was the execution.

“We had the same exact systems, more or less,” Schneider said. “So that just goes to show that when we’re playing our systems, that determined, we’re a pretty tough team to play against. One game does not turn everything, but it’s a good start, missing some guys.”

