Cory Schneider: Devils lacked urgency late vs. Penguins

NEWARK – Another rough finish capped off another tough night for goalie Cory Schneider and the Devils defense.

The Devils skated off the ice after allowing five goals in a game for the sixth time this season, and Schneider saw complacency while the Devils trailed by just one goal with 20 minutes to play before falling 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We didn’t have a great start to the third, gave them a couple great looks, breakaway chance goes in the net,” Schneider said. “Again, I’d like to come up with the save on the breakaway, keep it 3-2, but we had a couple decent looks, but just didn’t see the urgency from everyone to really want to tie that game.”

With time winding down in the third, the Penguins pushed the lead to three goals with an empty netter. It came off a slower shot but managed to cross the goal line before any Devil could reach it. It had no impact on the outcome, but the result capped off how Schneider saw the whole third period.

“It might just be an empty netter, but could we have kept that one out of the net? Probably,” Schneider said. “We’ve got to take some pride in not giving up four or five a night, and bearing down and believing we can get back in these games.”

Things started going downhill for the Devils when they allowed a goal with 5.4 seconds left in the second period, a moment that seemed to deflate any chance the Devils had at walking away with a win.

“I don’t know what happened, but, again, late goal in the second, 3-2, and you would have thought the game was over,” Schneider said. “You would have thought it was 5-1 at that point. I don’t know.

“We just need to be stronger in the last minutes of periods there, myself included, come up with a save, get to the third tied. But the last couple games, that’s been an issue. But I don’t know, they get the next one and that’s the game.”

