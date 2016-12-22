Cory Schneider, Devils need 'mental break' heading into holiday layoff way back in playoff chase



PITTSBURGH — Devils goalie Cory Schneider is sick of all the bad breaks going against his team … sick of all the losing.

Christmas couldn’t come at a better time.

He needs a mental break.

WATCH: Wood throws ‘haymakers in 1st fight

His entire team needs to escape the reality of where they already are in the standings … in deep, deep trouble.

The Devils were outplayed and overmatched again Friday night in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, a setback that sends them into a three-day holiday layoff with one win in their last nine and 11 points out of a playoff position.

“You’ve just got to get away from it a little bit,” Schneider said after playing pretty well on a night when let in four goals on 39 shots, one in which he was completely screened. “You just focus on your family and being around hopefully people close to you .

“Yeah, sometimes it’s good to get a mental break. You can’t forget about how it’s been going or what we need to do better, but I think it’s also a good opportunity to maybe just take a step back and take a breath and maybe access where you’re at and reevaluate yourself individually. Then hopefully come back with renewed energy and optimism a start anew after the break.”

The Devils get another shot at the reigning Stanley Cup champion Penguins when they return Tuesday night, this time in Newark. They need to start winning games by the bunches and hope a few teams ahead of them ithat figured to be bubble clubs cool off … namely the first-place Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers.

“The focus is on our team, and every team in the league goes through different situations and right now we’re really trying to get our game,” Devils coach John Hynes said. “We had it for a while early where we were winning lots of games, and right now we’ve gone through a stretch where we’ve really got to focus on getting our game where it needs to be to be a competitive team. That’s all we can control and that’s what our focus is.”

The Devils definitely looked like a legit playoff contender when opening the season 9-3-3, but they’re 4-10-4 since their 2-1 overtime win in Dallas on Nov. 15 stretched their season-best winning streak to five games.

Friday night’s loss has the Devils 1-7-1 in their last nine, a stretch in which they’ve been outscored 34-14.

The Devils were optimistic they’d ended their funk Thursday night when blanking the Flyers 4-0 at home in what probably was their best game of the season.

One night later, the Devils couldn’t come close to keeping up with the Penguins, who were extra motivated after being whipped 7-1 in Columbus on Thursday night. Pittsburgh was up 10-2 in shots after the first period and wound up a big 39-24 edge for the game, and truthfully, this game could have been a blowout even though the Devils had a couple of great chances to tie the game 2-2 in the second after giving up the first two.

The end result was familiar. The Devils effort wasn’t good enough and they missed a shot to head into the break with a winning streak … and in a little better position in the standings.

“Yeah, it’s not where we wanted to be, but that’s up to us to change,” Schneider said. “So we have to come out of the break and make a push to get back in the mix here. It’s not ideal, but there’s no point looking back now.

“We have to continue to look forward and try to change that. It’s going to be a lot of work and a tough challenge, but it’s something we have to address face on and just do our best to get back into it.”

Randy Miller may be reached at rmiller@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @RandyJMiller. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 24 Dec 2016 12:00:00 +0000