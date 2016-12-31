Cory Schneider, Michael Cammalleri lift Devils past Hurricanes | Rapid reaction



Goals from Adam Henrique and Michael Cammalleri built the lead, while goalie Cory Schneider pieced together his second straight strong performance to power the Devils to a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Schneider missed his second straight shutout when the Hurricanes cut into a 2-0 lead in the third period, but he stopped 29 shots for his second straight win.

Despite seeing the Hurricanes pull away in the shot battle in the second period, the Devils made one of their three shots in the second frame count, netting the first goal of the game.

Some precision passing saw the puck dart from defenseman Damon Severson to forward Michael Cammalleri near the left circle, before Cammalleri fed Henrique across the ice, where he had a wide-open net to hit at 14:56 in the second.

Cammalleri’s assist broke a five-game scoring drought and gave him his 100th point as a Devil.

Cammalleri doubled the Devils’ lead when he scored from a sharp angle at the bottom of the right circle with 8:30 left in regulation, drilling a shot inside the upper left corner over Carolina goalie Cam Ward.

The Hurricanes denied Schneider his second straight shutout when Sebastian Aho scored when a puck rebounded to him off the boards, cutting the Devils’ lead back to one goal with 7:36 left.

The Hurricanes pulled Ward early while trailing 2-1, and Kyle Palmieri made him pay with an empty netter with 2:00 left to put the Devils back up by two goals.

Second-period shot oddity: The Devils have now played two games in Carolina this season, and during second periods of those two games, they have just five total shots (two on Nov. 6 and three on Tuesday).

But it hasn’t stopped the offense. The Devils have three goals on those five shots, with Henrique’s on Tuesday and Cammalleri’s two goals in the first meeting.

Injuries: The Devils had a pair of defenseman miss time in the game, although one returned. Kyle Quincey left briefly in the second period before rejoining the action, but Andy Greene had a puck deflect into his eye, forcing him to leave the game, and he did not return.

Travis Zajac returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game due to illness. Fellow forward Jacob Josefson was out for the second straight game due to an unrelated illness.

Next up: The Devils get a couple days off before starting a three-game home stand, starting with back-to-back games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers on Friday and Saturday. They wrap things up when they host the Florida Panthers on Monday.

