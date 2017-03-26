Could Devils' call-ups cost Albany a spot in AHL playoffs?



NEWARK — The Albany Devils are starting to feel the effects of the New Jersey Devils calling up players from the AHL.

Albany, which was firmly in a playoff position most of the season, is riding a six-game losing streak. They’re 3-4-3 since the start of March, and they’ve dropped to third in the North Division, where they sit two points ahead of the Utica Comets of a playoff spot.

At the NHL level, the Devils have given plenty of prospects the opportunity to play during the final stretch of the regular season. But the hope was for players such as Miles Wood, Steven Santini, Joseph Blandisi, John Quenneville and others to return to Albany for the AHL playoffs. Now, it’s not guarantee Albany gets there.

The Devils optioned Nick Lappin down to Albany on Friday because he was not going to play in the NHL over the weekend, and coach John Hynes knows the team needs the talent and depth if the NHL team can provide it.

“We have half their team up here right now, so it’s important that if we’re going to have guys that are not in our lineup that are eligible to play in Albany,” Hynes said. “It’s important for them to be able to help those guys out with players when we can and give those guys an opportunity to be able to continue to play, particularly this time of year.”

With the Devils officially out of the NHL playoffs for the fifth straight year, Hynes said the chance for some of the younger players to get a taste of payoff hockey in the AHL is important for the organization.

“Guys are getting good experience here. It’s two different evaluations. When you’re evaluating guys in the NHL, it’s a different evaluation than in the American League,” Hynes said. “But having the opportunity to play in the playoffs is important because there’s lots of similarities there when you’re playing in playoff series. The intensity level goes up, understanding how a series goes, the ebbs and flows of all those things. Those are all important in prospect development.”

The Albany Devils have nine games remaining in the regular season, and the players currently in the NHL would be available to return for the final three after the Devils conclude their season on Sunday, April 9, against the Detroit Red Wings.

