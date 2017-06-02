Could Eagles' Chase Daniel solve Jets' never-ending QB dilemma?



The Jets need a quarterback.

I’m curious how many times that lead has been written these last 20 years? Hundreds? Thousands of times?

Unfortunately for the general manager Mike Maccagnan, there’s no sure-fire fix. The top two prospects in the NFL Draft (Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, UNC’s Mitch Trubisky) have as many questions as answers. Most free-agent options (Mike Glennon, Colin Kaepernick) are eh at best. The one guy on the trade block (Tony Romo) wants to compete for a Super Bowl — That’s not happening at One Jets Drive.

So maybe it’s time for Maccagnan to think outside the box. Could the Eagles‘ Chase Daniel be the perfect guy? Maybe.

From a talent perspective, Daniel is about average. He’s accurate with an OK arm. He won’t ever wow you, but doesn’t make the back-breaking mistake to cost a game.

He has been in the NFL eight years, but attempted just 78 passes. He’s a journeyman backup who wants a chance to start. He’s tailor-made for new coordinator John Morton‘s (expected) offense.

Jets zeroing in on a QB coach?

Daniel played four years for the Saints and head coach Sean Payton. Morton spent the last two years coaching the Saints’ receivers. The two never overlapped in New Orleans, but the connection shouldn’t be overlooked.

Payton is one of Morton’s biggest mentors. Morton is a first-year NFL offensive coordinator. He’s expected to build a West Coast offense influenced by his past stops. Meaning the Jets new offense could have a Mardi Gras feel.

Daniel isn’t perfect, but he’s familiar with that scheme. He even played three years for the Chiefs. Morton never coached in Kansas City, or with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, but Reid’s offense is about as West Coast as they come.

Another positive: It won’t cost much to have Daniel on the roster.

The Eagles signed Daniel to a three-year, $21 million contract last offseason. Two years remain with cap hits of $8 million in 2017 and 2018. Daniel will be the 25th highest-paid quarterback next year. If acquired, that’s hardly a tough financial pill to swallow.

What’s on the Jets’ offseason wish list?

Daniel would be an underpaid starting quarterback. If Christian Hackenberg, the Jets’ second-round pick last year, were to beat him out for the starting job in 2018, Daniel could be kept as his backup, or cut with just a $1 million cap penalty. The marriage makes sense.

Of course, there’s one little hangup: As much as Daniel wants to start, and Howie Roseman loves making trades, it’s unlikely the Eagles part with him. They have no issue paying him his contract, and love how he’s the veteran mentor for Carson Wentz. He holds value, even if he never takes a snap.

If the Jets want Daniel, they’re likely going to have to overpay for him. Is that worth it for a 30-year-old who’s average at best? Maybe not.

But just how many better options are out there?

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Published at Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:30:00 +0000