Could Jets target a power back in free agency? Here are the best options
Updated February 11, 2017
Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Jets have Matt Forte and Bilal Powell, but could they use a power back?
The Jets have two good running backs: Bilal Powell and Matt Forte. There’s just one issue: Both are essentially the same player.
Neither Powell nor Forte is incredibly physical. The Jets hoped they’d have that presence in Khiry Robinson, but injuries kept him off the field last year, and likely off the roster in 2017.
So, in hopes of adding a bigger-bodied back, are there any soon to be free agents the Jets could target? Let’s take a look.
LeGarrette Blount, Patriots
Blount has blossomed into quite the runner for the Patriots and, at 30, is coming off a career year. He ran for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2017. As productive as Blount was, he likely won’t cost that much to sign because of his age. With that said, he’s probably returning to the Patriots.
Bobby Rainey, Giants
Rainey isn’t a sexy name, but he is a physical back. He spent last year with the Giants and played OK in spot duty. The Jets already have Powell and Forte, so they’re looking for that No. 3 option. Rainey could be the guy. He also has value as a kick and punt returner.
Tim Hightower, Saints
Hightower is a feel-good story. He didn’t play from 2011 through 2014 before the Saints signed him midway through the 2015 season. Since then, he has been a tremendous complement to Mark Ingram. In 2016, he ran for 548 yards and four scores. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry.
