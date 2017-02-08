Could Jets target a power back in free agency? Here are the best options

Could the Jets use a power back?

The Jets have two good running backs: Bilal Powell and Matt Forte. There’s just one issue: Both are essentially the same player.

Neither Powell nor Forte is incredibly physical. The Jets hoped they’d have that presence in Khiry Robinson, but injuries kept him off the field last year, and likely off the roster in 2017.

So, in hopes of adding a bigger-bodied back, are there any soon to be free agents the Jets could target? Let’s take a look.