Could 'Mike and the Mad Dog' reunite on Sirius?

This should perk up the ears of New York sports radio listeners.

With WFAN’s Mike Francesa set to leave the station in December–and presumably head off to retirement or less-than full-time work–hope for potential ‘Mike and the Mad Dog’ reunion shows with Chris Russo is alive and well. After the former partners got together last winter for a one-time only event, ‘never say never’ led to speculation about a future project.

Now we have Russo opening the door for Francesa to join him on the Sirius XM airwaves. In an interview with the Bernie and Sid show on WABC, Russo opened the door to ‘Mike and the Mad Dog’ 2.0, per the Daily News:

“Hey, maybe he comes to Sirius, Russo said. “I will throw this out there just to have some laughs: The door is open any time. Any time.”

When asked if Francesa could possibly change his mind and stay with the station he’s been with for nearly three decades, Russo was adamant that his former teammate is ready to make move out the door.

“I think he will definitely leave FAN,” Russo continued. “I do not think Mike will back down on that, I think he definitely will leave FAN. Mike’s not gonna put himself in a situation where he makes these big announcements for the last year and a half and then tell everyone in November, ‘Oh by the way: I’m staying.’ Mike’s not gonna do that. So he is gonna leave FAN and Mike will be able to work.”

If Russo’s idea comes to fruition, 2018 could be ripe for a radio reunion in an unlikely spot.

