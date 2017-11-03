Could Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson both be there for Jets in NFL Draft?



You can see it now, can’t you? It’s going to happen. For the first time this century, the Football Gods are going to gift-wrap a present to the Jets and their grieving, suffering, teetering-on-the-edge-of-depression fan base.

When put on the clock with the sixth pick in the NFL Draft, general manager Mike Maccagnan is going to have his choice: Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson? Deshaun Watson or Mitch Trubisky?

In all likelihood, both will be there. But will the Jets draft one?

Before we delve into this thing, realize I’m telling the truth. I’m not trying to yank your chain. Heading towards the second week of free agency, all those quarterback-needy teams picking before the Jets have addressed the quarterback position.

The Browns (pick No. 1) traded for Brock Osweiler. While it seems unlikely he’ll remain on the team long, Cleveland is locked in on drafting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The 49ers (No. 2) signed Brian Hoyer and Blaine Gabbert. The Bears (No. 3) threw big money at Mike Glennon. The Jaguars (No. 4) aren’t ready to give up on Blake Bortles yet, and the Titans (No. 5) have Marcus Mariota.

See? Told you I’m not lying. Barring a trade up by a team like the Cardinals (13), Trubisky and Watson should both fall to the Jets.

5 thoughts on Jets’ FA approach so far

Which brings us back to: Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson? Deshaun Watson or Mitch Trubisky?

The Jets have done their homework on both. Because Trubisky and Watson are underclassmen, they studied them a ton early in the college season. Maccagnan likes to scout juniors first, so if they happen to declare, he’s not caught with his pants down. He focuses on seniors later in the year, and during their junior seasons the year before.

What’s there to like about Trubisky? Well, he’s arguably the most physically gifted quarterback in the class. He has a cannon for an arm, pin-point accuracy, and deceptive mobility. But he’s unproven. He started just 13 games in college.

Watson is the more fine-tuned product, but he’s not without red flags. He too has a strong arm, but struggles quite a bit with accuracy deep down the field. Some question his ability to read a defense, which may have contributed to his eye-popping 17 interceptions last season.

There’s a reason both Trubisky and Watson figure to fall to the Jets. In an event based entirely on uncertainties, they’re both about as uncertain as draft prospects come. But can the Jets afford not to take the risk?

Who are the Jets going to pick in NFL Draft?

Just Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty are under contract heading into next season. Petty left much to be desired in his six appearances last year, and Hackenberg dressed — not started, dressed — in only one game. Unless Maccagnan is changing his name to Hinkie for the New York 76ers, he’ll add another body.

Veteran? Maybe. Or he can fall in love with Watson or Trubisky, and take whoever the Jets like best.

Of course, Maccagnan could do as he so desperately hinted during the combine — trade back. Let someone else take a chance on a quarterback, recoup extra picks, and round out the roster.

This would be so Jets though, wouldn’t it? Finally have your pick of whichever quarterback you want … then pass.

The Football Gods won’t take kindly to having their gift exchanged. Knowing the Jets’ luck, Watson and Trubisky will then both end up in Canton.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 14 Mar 2017 12:30:00 +0000