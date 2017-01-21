Cumberland County seeks most wanted fugitives



BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office would like your help in finding two of their most-wanted fugitives.

Larry Deshields, 33, is being sought on one Superior Court of New Jersey Family Court warrant for failing to pay $53,201.88 in child support payments. Deshields is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his left hand “MARY” and a tattoo on his chest “JAMIR”. His last known address was 4th Avenue in Upper Deerfield.

Marcel C. Nelson, 24, is being sought on one Superior Court of New Jersey Criminal Court warrant for failure to appear. Nelson is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. His last known address was East Chestnut Avenue in Vineland.

Sheriff Robert A. Austino asks anyone who comes in contact with these individuals to call the police immediately. You should contact state or local police, or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department TIP-LINE at 856-451-0625.

If you know the whereabouts of this individual, share this information anonymously by downloading the CCPOTIP App at the Android or iPhone Store and choosing Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, submitting an anonymous tip via text to 847411 with CCSONJ and your tip in the message line or going to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Facebook page and clicking “submit a tip” and submitting a tip to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

Citizens are reminded not to approach, confront, or detain these fugitives.

Don E. Woods may be reached at dwoods@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @donewoods1. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:07:00 +0000