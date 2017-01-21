Cyd Charisse double feature | Jersey Retro



Can you imagine the staggering requirements to be a leading lady to Gene Kelly or Fred Astaire in a Hollywood musical? You’d have to be gorgeous, poised and — need you be told? — one fantastic dancer. Cyd Charisse, she of the mile-long legs, checked all of these boxes. Plus, she was funny.

Two vehicles that showcase Charisse’s dancing and her comedic gifts — “It’s Always Fair Weather” (1955), opposite Kelly, and “Silk Stockings” (1957), opposite Astaire — are out on Blu-ray from Warner Archive Collection.

These are later musicals in the careers of those two giants of screen dancing, Kelly and Astaire. “It’s Always Fair Weather” is called the last movie from the golden age of the great MGM musicals, while “Silk Stockings” was Astaire’s farewell to the genre.

“It’s Always Fair Weather” will remind you of 1949’s “On the Town” — a trio of World War II guys, one of them Kelly, dancing around New York City in uniform. “Fair Weather” was intended as a sequel to “On the Town” but, according to pundits in a featurette on the Blu-ray, MGM considered “On the Town” co-star Frank Sinatra too difficult, and expensive, to work with by the middle 1950s.

Plot: After VE-Day, three soldiers — Ted (Kelly), Doug (Dan Dailey) and Angie (Michael Kidd) — return to New York and go on an epic bender. (When you dance with trashcan lids stuck to your feet, you know it’s an epic bender.) They vow to reunite 10 years later at their favorite watering hole.

But in the intervening decade, things don’t work out exactly as the boys expected. Doug wanted to be a fine artist; he designs cartoon characters for commercials. Angie wanted to be a chef; he runs a greasy spoon in Schenectady. As for Ted, well, he became a gambler whose fortunes are at a low ebb; Ted owns and manages a prizefighter he won in a bet.

The boys reunite, but after the initial pleasantries, they don’t have much to talk about. In fact, they can no longer stand one another. The situation improves, though, when they meet two colleagues of Doug’s: a TV executive (Paul Maxey) and his lovely, though no-nonsense, programming director, Jackie (Charisse). Ted, the unmarried guy in the trio, puts the moves on Jackie, which she deflects with weary precision.

Jackie works on “Midnight With Madeline,” a live human-interest TV show based in New York. There’s a crisis. Hostess Madeline (Dolores Gray) refuses to go on due to what she deems a lackluster guest. Ever-enterprising Jackie makes a pitch: You want human interest? Put on the three reunited soldiers. Jackie already knows Ted is under her spell. All she has to do is reel him in.

Kelly and Charisse don’t dance together — it’s an odd omission wrought by cost-cutting — but both have magnificent numbers. Charisse dazzles in “Stillman’s Gym,” dancing with actual boxers mixed with Hollywood dancers. Kelly tap-dances on roller skates in “I Like Myself.” Gray is a riot, sending up all of those overly hairsprayed TV hostesses who wore frozen smiles on 1950s television.

“Silk Stockings,” a musical inspired by “Ninotchka,” is a Cold War-era romantic comedy set in Paris about an American filmmaker who first flimflams, and then falls in love with, a visiting Russian functionary.

The Russians are unhappy that movie producer Steve Canfield (Astaire) has hired expatriate Russian composer Boroff (Wim Sonneveld) to score an American film. They’ve sent three “comrades” — Jules Munshin, Joseph Buloff and Peter Lorre — to extradite Boroff. But, impatient for results, the Commissar of Art (George Tobias) dispatches Ninotchka (Charisse) to complete the mission.

Ninotchka is a cold one, but Steve pours on the charm. (He has a movie to save.) After Steve takes Ninotchka out on the town, she succumbs to the allure of Paris. Meanwhile, Steve’s brassy star (Janis Paige) is unhappy with Boroff’s stodgy composition, and decides to spice it up, Hollywood style, nearly causing an international incident.

This is movie-musical magic with one problem: Astaire, then a leathery 58, looks too old to be romancing Charisse, then a radiant 35. Astaire still moves with grace, but he seems to be more cautious in his dancing, as if conserving energy. Nothing in this movie would be included in Astaire’s eternal clip reel, with the possible exception of the finale, “The Ritz Roll and Rock” (which goofs on the newfangled rock ‘n’ roll then emerging). And that’s just because Astaire dons the ol’ top-hat-and-tux getup one last time. It’s like 1935 again; Astaire looks immaculate.

With laugh-tested lines from the Broadway musical, “Silk Stockings” presents a funny, biting, American view of Russia, but takes potshots at both countries. Put it this way: On a “bro” date, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could both laugh at the film.

“It’s Always Fair Weather” and “Silk Stockings” are available manufactured on demand. Order at wbshop.com.

