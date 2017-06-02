Dad sought after baby found at Newark Y unattended



NEWARK— A 19-year-old Irvington man has been charged with child endangerment after his infant daughter was found alone at the YMCA on Broad Street Monday, police said.

The five-month-old girl was not harmed and her mother was located. Child Protection and Permanency was notified by police.

In addition to the endangerment charge, Kelly Coran is also wanted on a $2,000 warrant for theft of services.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 07 Feb 2017 03:45:32 +0000