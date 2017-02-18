Darrelle Revis mugshot: Jets' cornerback turns himself in to police (VIDEO)



A day after Darrelle Revis was charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, the Jets‘ cornerback turned himself in to authorities and has been arraigned.

Revis received a non-monetary bond, but has to appear at all hearings and cannot have any contact with the alleged victims and witnesses, per ESPN. He has 72 hours to submit his passport. His next court date will be next Thursday.

The following video was captured by ESPN’s Coley Harvey:

Darrelle Revis just arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building, turning himself into police. #Jetspic.twitter.com/59ECEMXnEq — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 18, 2017

Revis, 31, faces two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony robbery, one count of felony conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and one count of misdemeanor making terroristic threats. These charges stem from his involvement in an apparent street fight Sunday morning.

At this time, it’s not entirely clear what happened on the South Side of Pittsburgh, just that something did. According to Revis’ attorney Blaine Jones, Revis is the victim. He was assaulted by a heavily intoxicated man, and defended himself after things turned volatile. He then fled the scene.

Pittsburgh Police paint a far different picture. The following is from a statement released late Thursday night:

The male began recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued following Revis. At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video. Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone. Revis then tossed the phone onto the roadway. A verbal argument followed. A male came to assist Revis. Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Witnesses state the two were unconscious for about 10 minutes.

As of Thursday night, police hadn’t questioned Revis to hear his side of the story, Jones said. A second Pittsburgh defense attorney told NJ Advance Media Revis shouldn’t expect to serve jail time.

“He’s likely looking at anything from probation to a relatively low state prison sentence upon conviction of the most serious charges,” David Zuckerman, of the Pittsburgh-based Zuckerman Law Firm, said.

“Those charges are going to be hard to prove. Did he have the intent to cause serious, permanent injury to those individuals? I could see this resolving in a simple assault. If he has no record, it could very well end up going into a diversionary program on misdemeanors.”

