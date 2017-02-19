Darrelle Revis street fight: Watch alleged video from aftermath



New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, right, enters the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts Building en route to City Court with his lawyer, Blaine Jones, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. According to a docket sheet filed Thursday night, Revis is facing two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats – a misdemeanor – after a fight early Sunday. (John Heller/Post-Gazette via AP)

The alleged video from Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis’ street fight in Pittsburgh last week has been leaked, courtesy of TMZ.

The video is as previous reports indicated: An unknown man is recording a scene after apparently knocking two others out. When a third party tries to calm him down, he threatens to do the same to him.

You can watch the video below. Viewer discretion is advised. Strong language is present. The police or state of Pennsylvania have not released this video to the media or public.

In the video, an unknown man is heard saying: “I knocked both of these mother——- out. Both of them. They both sleep. Shut up before I knock your a– out next. Both of y’all shut up.”

Police charged Revis, 31, with four first-degree felonies and one misdemeanor after an altercation Sunday morning on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Those charges include two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony robbery, one count of felony conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and one count of misdemeanor making terroristic threats.

Friday night, a day after being charged, Revis turned himself in and was arraigned. He received a non-monetary bond, but has to appear at all hearings and cannot have any contact with the alleged victims and witnesses, per ESPN. He has 72 hours to submit his passport. His next court date will be Thursday.

Everything to know about Revis’ street fight

In a statement released by the police, Revis was painted as the aggressor. Revis’ previous attorney, Blaine Jones, indicated he was the victim. You can read the police statement here, and Revis’ side to the story here.

Both accounts do make reference to an unknown man coming to Revis’ aid, and two men getting knocked out. In the police complaint, neither of the two alleged victims or a witness said they knew exactly who threw the punches.

While Revis now has a new attorney (Bob Del Greco), Jones was quite vocal about a video being released to the public during his short time representing the Jets‘ star cornerback.

Jones made comments on Thursday and Friday saying he felt it would benefit Revis to have the video released. It isn’t clear if this is the specific video he was talking about.

There was a video referenced in the police complaint apparently showing the lead up to the incident.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.