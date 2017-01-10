David Lynch talks 2017 'Twin Peaks' revival — we think — in surprise appearance



Showtime CEO David Nevins described the upcoming revival of the groundbreaking “Twin Peaks” as “the pure heroin version of David Lynch,” but co-creator Lynch himself, making a surprise appearance before TV critics at its winter press tour, seemed driven more by … other substances.

The inscrutable Lynch took questions from the press but, for the large part, declined to give answers about the revival of the 1990 cult hit, though he did talk at length about the genesis of “Twin Peaks” as if he and co-creator Mark Frost had merely happened upon the town and its indelible residents:

“Well, in the beginning, many years ago, we were, Mark and I, as if lost in the wilderness, as it always is in the beginning, and then we seemed to find some mountain, and we begin to climb, and when we rounded the mountain, we entered a deep forest, and going through the forest for a time, the trees began to thin. And when we came out of the woods, we discovered this small town called Twin Peaks. And we got to know many of the people in Twin Peaks, and the people who visited Twin Peaks, and we discovered a mystery, and within this mystery were many other mysteries. And we discovered a world, and within this world, there were other worlds, and that’s how it started, and that’s what brought us here today. This story continues.”

“I love this world of ‘Twin Peaks,'” he told reporters at the winter press tour in Pasadena, “and I often thought about what might be happening. I often just remember the beautiful world and the beautiful characters.”

But Lynch did reflect on why he thought the show flamed out so spectacularly: “What killed ‘Twin Peaks’ originally, who killed Laura Palmer was a question that we did not ever really want to answer, and that Laura Palmer mystery was, like I said, the goose that laid these little golden eggs. And then at a certain point, we were told we needed to wrap that up and it never really got going again after that.”

And as for Nevins’ boffo description of the revival? “I hear heroin is a very popular drug these days.”

Showtime revealed earlier Monday that “Twin Peaks” will debut May 21 at 9 p.m. with a two-episode premiere, and that Lynch directed 18 hours total. The third and fourth episodes will be available immediately after the premiere on Showtime’s streaming platform and Showtime On Demand.

Though the cast at the “Twin Peaks” panel — Kyle MacLachlan, Madchen Amick, Kimmy Robertson, and new stars Laura Dern and Robert Forster — also refused to reveal any details about the plot or their characters’ standing, they gushed about working with Lynch.

“Doing any other job with any other director,” said Robertson, who played receptionist Lucy Moran, “was definitely not as cool, and not as magical, and not as happy and not as … natural. I missed that.”

