Death investigation prompts bomb squad response in Wharton



WHARTON— An apartment complex was evacuated Tuesday in connection with a death investigation, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and a report by the Daily Record.

Authorities released little information in connection with the incident, including the circumstances of the death or why the bomb squad was called out to the Brentwood Gardens complex on West Union Turnpike. No threat was found at the scene by the bomb squad and there was no danger to the community, authorities said.

Citing the ongoing information, authorities declined to release additional information Tuesday night.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 18 Jan 2017 03:28:48 +0000