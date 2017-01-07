Debbie Reynolds' Oscar nod | Jersey Retro



For movie lovers, a sad coda to 2016 were the deaths, one day apart, of “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher (at age 60 on Dec. 27) and her mother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds (at age 84 on Dec. 28). After Reynolds’ death, ABC News quoted Todd Fisher — Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother — as saying his mother “loved taking care of my sister more than anything … that’s what she wanted to do.”

Reynolds’ best-remembered screen performance was, of course, as a vivacious singer opposite Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in “Singin’ in the Rain” (1953). It so happens that Reynolds’ sole Oscar-nominated performance — as a Titanic survivor in Charles Walters‘ musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964) — was recently released on Blu-ray.

Though Reynolds didn’t rate the Oscar in “Molly Brown,” her performance at least merited a nomination. Within the confines of the musical-comedy form, she convincingly plays several character arcs, from scrawny, uneducated hillbilly to new-money social climber to bored, bitter expatriate socialite.

The story: Molly wants something more than her unexciting backwoods existence, in which she is continually harassed for her tomboy ways. Her paw, Shamus (Ed Begley), is not her birth father; he rescued Molly from drowning in a flood when she was a baby. When Molly decides to flee to Denver to snag a rich husband, ol’ Shamus doesn’t try to stop her. Molly vows that one day, she’ll set him up in a nice bedroom, where all he has to do is lay around and sup from a jug of hootch.

[embedded content]

En route, while bathing in a creek, Molly is casually ogled — it’s a bit creepy — by handsome miner Johnny Brown (Harve Presnell, repeating his stage role in his film debut). Johnny offers Molly a meal, but gives every indication that he is not attracted to her.

She moves on and lands a job as a singer-barmaid at a casino in Leadville. One night, as Molly is entertainin’ up a storm and serving beer at the casino, Johnny walks in with some personal items she had left behind at his homestead.

Yep, he has feelings for her.

Johnny teaches Molly to read and write, as his romantic overtures grow more urgent. She tells him what she wants from a man: a home with two stoves (one for heatin’, one for cookin’); cups and saucers that match; a room for her daddy and his jug; and her own brass bed. When Johnny gives her all of these, she cannot decline his proposal of marriage.

Johnny’s penchant for sniffing out gold strikes lands the Browns on swanky Pennsylvania Street in Denver, where they are shunned by snooty neighbors. To acquire some class, the couple goes abroad, where they befriend a bona fide duchess (Martita Hunt) and prince (Vassili Lambrinos).

[embedded content]

Back in Denver, the Browns throw an extravagant bash attended by their new royal friends, which the old gang from Leadville turns into a hoedown, and then a free-for-all complete with fisticuffs and pie-throwing.

Disgraced, Molly decides that relocating to Europe is in order, while Johnny stays behind. (He’s all too aware that something is going on between Molly and that prince.)

Wouldn’t you know it? Molly books passage on the Titanic. For first-time viewers, the Titanic haunts the entire film — not in its narrative, but due to our knowledge that the real-life Margaret Brown was a survivor. How does it tie together? When the Titanic sequence finally comes, it’s a letdown — oddly condensed, and apparently filmed with less of the budget than was dedicated to the Browns’ opulent Pennsylvania Street digs.

Still, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” gives Reynolds a role showcasing her charm, energy and — more so than her breakthrough in “Singin’ in the Rain” — acting chops.

The Blu-ray includes “The Story of a Dress,” a short about the making of one of Reynolds’ flouncy gowns, and the trailer.

Order “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” ($21.99, Warner Archive Collection) at wbshop.com.

